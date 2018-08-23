Register to vote and eat ice cream at Raygun on Saturday







Ice Cream Social with SASS and NextGen Iowa Raygun Iowa City — Saturday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Civic responsibility will meet self-indulgence at the new Raygun store in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, when NextGen Iowa and Students Against School Shooting Iowa (SASS) host a voter registration event featuring free ice cream.

NextGen Iowa is part of NextGen America, a nonprofit founded to promote progressive causes by political activist Tom Steyer. Steyer, the founder and former managing partner of the Farallon Capital investment firm, has emerged in recent years as the largest individual donor to the Democratic Party. Last week, Steyer spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Steyer called for sweeping ethics reforms in politics and government, and for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

NextGen Iowa focuses on registering new voters. During a recent week-long voter registration push on the University of Iowa campus, 1,500 students registered, according to the group.

SASS was formed by the students from Iowa City high schools and junior highs, following the mass shooting at Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. SASS has incorporated voter registration efforts into all of its public events.

Ice cream’s association with politics in America goes back to the Founding Fathers. George Washington developed a taste for the frozen treat during the American Revolution, and the year after the revolution ended, he purchased a “Cream Machine for Ice” for his Mount Vernon plantation. Official dinners during his presidency often ended with a dish of ice cream.

The Raygun event starts 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.