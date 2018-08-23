Advertisement

Register to vote and eat ice cream at Raygun on Saturday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 20
    Shares

Ice Cream Social with SASS and NextGen Iowa

Raygun Iowa City — Saturday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Raygun at 132 E Washington St in Iowa City. Monday, August 6, 2018. — photo by Zak Neumann

Civic responsibility will meet self-indulgence at the new Raygun store in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, when NextGen Iowa and Students Against School Shooting Iowa (SASS) host a voter registration event featuring free ice cream.

NextGen Iowa is part of NextGen America, a nonprofit founded to promote progressive causes by political activist Tom Steyer. Steyer, the founder and former managing partner of the Farallon Capital investment firm, has emerged in recent years as the largest individual donor to the Democratic Party. Last week, Steyer spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Steyer called for sweeping ethics reforms in politics and government, and for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

NextGen Iowa focuses on registering new voters. During a recent week-long voter registration push on the University of Iowa campus, 1,500 students registered, according to the group.

SASS was formed by the students from Iowa City high schools and junior highs, following the mass shooting at Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. SASS has incorporated voter registration efforts into all of its public events.

Ice cream’s association with politics in America goes back to the Founding Fathers. George Washington developed a taste for the frozen treat during the American Revolution, and the year after the revolution ended, he purchased a “Cream Machine for Ice” for his Mount Vernon plantation. Official dinners during his presidency often ended with a dish of ice cream.

A recreation of a colonial era kitchen at Mount Vernon, with an 18th century ice cream maker (lower left). — photo courtesy of Mount Vernon.

The Raygun event starts 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.


  • 20
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free. Please consider an automatic transfer of $3/month or more. Thank you!

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

August 30, 2018 Iowa City, IA

TED is coming to Iowa City! TEDx was created in the spirit of TED's mission, "ideas worth spreading". The TEDx Iowa City event will center around the topic of The Power of Community. We have eight speakers from near and far (some even from our own backyard!) who will speak on a wide variety of topics that come together to emphasize the that power rises from communities.

GET TICKETS