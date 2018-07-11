Reducing Iowa City’s carbon footprint







Community Climate Meeting Meeting Room A, Iowa City Public Library — Wednesday, July 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iowa City’s Climate Action Steering Committee has been developing a plan to help the community reduce its carbon footprint. The Climate Action and Adaptation Plan has been finalized and a community meeting on it will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the Iowa City Public Library in Meeting Room A.

In 2016, the City Council outlined a goal for Iowa City to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050. These goals are the same targets set by the Paris Agreement, an agreement by 169 countries to address climate change, which the council hopes to uphold despite the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the accords in 2017.

Earlier this year, the city conducted an online survey to see what changes people are willing to make to reduce carbon emissions. At the meeting, community members will learn about implementing these lifestyle changes.

Some of the changes are part of daily habits such as transportation and diet and consumption. Larger initiatives include opportunities for community development and improvement in social equity.

The meeting is open to the public and all community members are welcome to attend. RSVP to the event page to stay updated.