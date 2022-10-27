Adults can earn pizza for reading every day of November through the Des Moines Public Library

Even if you’re an enthusiastic reader, reading for prizes is always more fun. And while the Scholastic Book Fair has yet to update itself for the enjoyment of adults, the Des Moines Public Library is bringing back the joy of pizza parties as a reward for independent reading.

In collaboration with Gusto Pizza Bar, the Des Moines Public Library is hosting the 30×30 Challenge again this year. Adults who read at least 30 minutes a day every day in November are entered to win pizza prizes from Gusto at the end of the month.

Readers 18 and older can register for the contest via Beanstack, an independent reading tracker DMPL uses. Via Beanstack, readers can enter their daily reading time into a calendar, and upon completing the challenge at the end of the month, they will be entered into the drawing for pizza. There are also printable reading logs available on DMPL’s website, but in order to enter for prizes, readers must log their minutes on Beanstack.

Advertisement

So dust off that library card, line up your TBR, and get ready to read — you could win some pretty yummy prizes.