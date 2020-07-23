Public libraries in Cedar Rapids and Marion begin limited reopenings







People will be able to reserve a computer for an hour at the Cedar Rapids Public Library starting Monday. Both guests and members will have to schedule an appointment in advance to use a computer, and the library is limiting individuals to one appointment per day.

CRPL said it has increased cleaning, added protective barriers and is taking other precautions to keep patrons and staff safe. Those entering the library to use a computer are required to wear masks and asked to practice social distancing. Computers are available at either the downtown library or Ladd Library.

Appointments can be made online or individuals can call 319-261-7323 for assistance.

CRPL has been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain closed until at least September. The City of Cedar Rapids extended building closures to the public until Sept. 8.

Closes facilities include:

• City Hall (101 1st St SE)

• City Services Center (500 15th Avenue SW)

• Cedar Rapids Water Administration (1111 Shaver Road NE)

• Central Fire Station (713 1st Ave SE)

• Animal Care and Control (7421 Washington View Parkway SW)

• Cedar Rapids Police Station (505 1st St SW)

• NW Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW)

• Downtown Library (450 5th Ave SE)

• Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd. SW)

CRPL, along with the public libraries in Marion and Hiawatha, resumed curbside hold pick-up of library materials and eliminated fines for overdue materials in May.

The Marion Public Library reopened to the public by appointment earlier this week and is continuing curbside pick-up.

Patrons can make appointments to access the following services:

• Holds pick-up

• Quick picks

• Summer reading prize pick-up

• Copying and remote printing

• Computer usage, one appointment per day

• Newspaper

• DOT kiosk

Study, conference and community rooms are not available at this time. The Marion Public Library is requiring anyone older than 2 years to wear a cloth face covering and sanitize their hands. There are also “enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols” in place.

Appointments can be made online through the library’s website or by calling 319-377-3412. Anyone over the age of 2 is required to have an appointment, and individuals must be at least 16 years old to book an appointment.

A staff member will verify the appointment when individuals arrive.







