Photo Gallery: Who let the dogs out in Johnston?

New sniffs and new friends were made in Johnston on April 11.
Little Village joined Fitness Sports in Johnston for a Dog Wog and Cat Dash to celebrate National Pets Day.
Pet owners were invited to bring their dogs and cats for a walk to the beautiful scenery of Terra Park. Some did laps around its trail while others took a break in the shade. But whether they were on a leash or relaxed in a comfy stroller, a wag and a smile says the fur babies enjoyed the hot sun.
Fitness Sports Johnston Dog Wog and Cat Dash 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
Fitness Sports Johnston Dog Wog and Cat Dash 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
Two pups meeting at Johnstons Fitness Sports to help them celebrate National Pet Day with a Dog Wog and Cat Dash on 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/Little Village
Poodle meet ! Fitness Sports in Johnston celebrates National Pet Day with a Dog Wog and Cat Dash on 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
Poodle waiting to start Johnstons Fitness Sports’ Dog Wog and Cat Dash to help them celebrate National Pet Day on 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/Little Village
Fitness Sports Johnston’s Dog Wog and Cat Dash 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein / Little Village
Dog Wog and Cat Dash with Fitness Sports for National Pet Day 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
Poodle smiles for National Pet Day with Fitness Sports Johnston 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
Pet rest with Fitness Sports Johnston for their National Pet Day Dog Wog and Cat Dash 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein / Little Village
A treat after a walk ! – Johnston’s Fitness Sports celebrates National Pet Day with a Dog Wog and Cat Dash 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
Twin pup National Pet Day with Fitness Sports Johnston 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
National Pet Day with Fitness Sports Johnston 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
A minute walk was all this pup needed to put a smile on his face for National Pet Day with Johnston’s Fitness Sports on 4/11/2023 — Courtney Guein/ Little Village