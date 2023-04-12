Photo Gallery: Who let the dogs out in Johnston?

New sniffs and new friends were made in Johnston on April 11. Little Village joined Fitness Sports in Johnston for a Dog Wog and Cat Dash to celebrate National Pets Day.

Pet owners were invited to bring their dogs and cats for a walk to the beautiful scenery of Terra Park. Some did laps around its trail while others took a break in the shade. But whether they were on a leash or relaxed in a comfy stroller, a wag and a smile says the fur babies enjoyed the hot sun.