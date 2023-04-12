Advertisement

Photo Gallery: Who let the dogs out in Johnston?

Posted on by Courtney Guein

New sniffs and new friends were made in Johnston on April 11. Little Village joined Fitness Sports in Johnston for a Dog Wog and Cat Dash to celebrate National Pets Day.

Pet owners were invited to bring their dogs and cats for a walk to the beautiful scenery of Terra Park. Some did laps around its trail while others took a break in the shade. But whether they were on a leash or relaxed in a comfy stroller, a wag and a smile says the fur babies enjoyed the hot sun.