Photo Gallery: Downtown Des Moines Reproductive Rights “Abort the State” Protest

Hundreds of people gathered at Cowles Common in downtown Des Moines on Wednesday night to protest in response to the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and declaring there is legal protection for abortion provided by the U.S. Constitution, regardless of circumstances. The “Abort the State” protest was organized by the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement.

Protesters marched from Cowles Common to the new federal courthouse under construction at the corner of Locust Street and Second Avenue, where they formed a circle in the intersection, listening to speakers and engaging in call-and-response chants or approximately 30 minutes.

More rallies in support of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy are expected in Des Moines and across Iowa. If you are planning or know of any, please message Little Village at editor@littlevillagemag.com.