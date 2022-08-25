Photo Gallery: New residents get a Taste of Iowa City at the 14th event

Taste of Iowa City returned to the downtown area Wednesday night. This was the 14th year for the Iowa City Downtown District’s event, which is designed to introduce new students at the University of Iowa to downtown and Northside restaurants. Little Village’s multimedia journalist, Adria Carpenter, captured the samples, party games in the Ped Mall and food mascots.

