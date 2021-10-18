Advertisement

Photo Gallery: International cyclists gather in Iowa City for Jingle Cross 2021

Posted on by Adria Carpenter

Adria Carpenter/Little Village

The Jingle Cross Cyclo-Cross festival is back in Iowa City after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the three-day festival, cyclists from the United States and Europe participated in cyclocross and gravel races. Hundreds of spectators bundled up to watch the races at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.

In cyclo-cross races, cyclists have to navigate different terrains like mud, sand, grass and pavement. The course features obstacles requiring riders to quickly dismount and carry their bikes up hills and stairs before remounting. These races can sometimes last over an hour.

Jingle Cross’s course is holiday themed, with sections like the Holly Jolly Hell-Hole, a muddy creek bed; the Grinch’s Lair, a long sandtrap; and the Christmas Barn, decorated with string lights. The biggest challenge is Mt. Krumpit, a large hill with a great view of Iowa City. Riders must climb and descend Mt. Krumpit on three routes, each with different twists and turns.

Jingle Cross hosted the Union Cycliste Internationale, or UCI World Cup, for the fifth time. This season cyclists will compete in 16 races. Iowa City is the third stop and last in the United States. The rest will take place in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy and the Netherlands. Eli Iserbyt from Belgium won first place in the Men’s Elite section with a time of 59:10, and Marianne Vos from the Netherlands won first place in the Elite Women’s section with time of 53:46.

Saturday’s competition was UCI C2 Elite Women and Men’s races. Manon Bakker from the Netherlands won with a time of 57:53, and Niels Vandeputte from Belgium won with a time of 1:01:20, respectively.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Iowa City Book Festival

Oct. 18-24

A celebration of books, writing and ideas

Find Out More

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.