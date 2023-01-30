Advertisement

Photo Gallery: Inside the new, expanded Coralville Community Food Pantry

Posted on by Sid Peterson


The Coralville Community Food Pantry officially moved to its new location, opening the doors to the public last Saturday. For the past five years, the pantry has been operating out of the former Coralville Post Office. The new building is stationed at 804 13th Ave, beside the Coralville United Methodist Church, which donated the property to the pantry. 

The 5,000 square-foot facility is twice the size of the former location. It has more food storage, a welcoming waiting room, ample office and meeting space, and a spacious shopping area. Community members can also take advantage of the outdoor cooking area for grill-outs, equipped with picnic tables, a community fridge and a patio. Soon, the pantry will host community-focused programs like cooking classes, mobile health clinics and neighborhood meals.

The food pantry is open Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can volunteer or donate to CCFP on its website.


