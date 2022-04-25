Photo Gallery: GDP Festival 2022

GDP festival returned to Des Moines this past weekend with a lineup of heavy-hitting locals. The single-day festival played out on stages across Des Moines at a handful of venues, acting as a sort of musical tour of the city’s art scene.

The lineup boasted acts from across the state including Iowa City’s Blake Shaw and Penny Peach, Soultru from the Quad Cities, Norwalk native Teri Underhill, and Des Moines’s Us Vs Them, among many others.

Presented by the Des Moines Music Coalition and Little Village, GDP set the pace for what is sure to be an exciting summer of music in Des Moines.

Photographer Alyssa Leicht shot the festival for Little Village; check out her photos below.