Parking fees return to downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, but city buildings will remain closed

Parking fees are returning to downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, June 1, Park Cedar Rapids announced on Facebook.

In response to COVID-19 and the closure of various businesses, downtown parking enforcement during April and May was limited to “public safety concerns” and situations where businesses or city services were impeded. Monthly permit parking fees were also waived for those two months.

Normal parking practices for metered parking and permitted spots are resuming in June, because Park Cedar Rapids “anticipate[s] the reopening of many businesses following Gov. Kim Reynolds updated Proclamation of Disaster Relief.”

Earlier this week, Reynolds announced additional businesses that can reopen on June 1, including casinos, bowling alleys and amusement parks. The proclamation also allows for gatherings of more than 10 people.

Individuals paying for parking in downtown Cedar Rapids can do so at parking kiosks or by using the Passport Parking phone app. Iowa City resumed its parking enforcement for parking ramps and parking meters earlier this month after suspending fees on March 23 in response to the pandemic.

Despite many businesses reopening, the city of Cedar Rapids has extended the closure of city buildings to the public until July 6.

Closed facilities include:

City Hall (101 1st St SE) City Services Center (500 15th Avenue SW) Cedar Rapids Water Administration (1111 Shaver Road NE) Central Fire Station (713 1st Ave SE) Animal Care and Control (7421 Washington View Parkway SW) Cedar Rapids Police Station (505 1st St SW) NW Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW) Cedar Rapids Public Library (450 5th Ave SE) Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd. SW)

Cedar Rapids Public Library patrons can still check out library materials through curbside pick-up, which resumed last week.

Normal city services are still available to the public either online or by phone and email. City officials plan to implement a phased approach to reopening, according to a news release from the city.







