One in five people tested in Iowa during 24-hour period were positive for COVID-19

About one in five people tested in Iowa during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday were positive for COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 460 Iowans tested positive for the virus from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday. During this same period, there were only 2,321 people tested. This makes the statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — 19.8 percent.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 35,462.

Johnson County’s positivity rate for the same time period also jumped. It was 19.5 percent from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday.

The county saw its 27th consecutive day of double-digit increases in confirmed cases of the virus, as IDPH reported another 32 county residents tested positive during the 24-hour period. A total of 164 Johnson County residents were tested.

Johnson County’s total number of confirmed cases is 1,480, according to IDPH.

IDPH reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Linn County out of 146 tests during the same period. Linn County’s positivity rate was 11 percent. The total number of confirmed cases in Linn is now 1,400.

Monday’s positivity rates were significantly higher than what has been reported in past weeks. To compare, the average daily positivity rate for the state during the seven-day period ending at 10 a.m. last Sunday was 9 percent. In Linn County, it was 4.4 percent and in Johnson County it was 8.6 percent.

IDPH also reported another three Iowans have died, increasing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 752.







