Advertisement

One in five people tested in Iowa during 24-hour period were positive for COVID-19

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 1.6K
    Shares

Iowa National Guard soldiers and a local health care professional operate a traffic control point at the COVID-19 testing site at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 25, 2020. — National Guard

About one in five people tested in Iowa during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday were positive for COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 460 Iowans tested positive for the virus from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday. During this same period, there were only 2,321 people tested. This makes the statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — 19.8 percent.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 35,462.

Johnson County’s positivity rate for the same time period also jumped. It was 19.5 percent from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday.

The county saw its 27th consecutive day of double-digit increases in confirmed cases of the virus, as IDPH reported another 32 county residents tested positive during the 24-hour period. A total of 164 Johnson County residents were tested.

Johnson County’s total number of confirmed cases is 1,480, according to IDPH.

IDPH reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Linn County out of 146 tests during the same period. Linn County’s positivity rate was 11 percent. The total number of confirmed cases in Linn is now 1,400.

Monday’s positivity rates were significantly higher than what has been reported in past weeks. To compare, the average daily positivity rate for the state during the seven-day period ending at 10 a.m. last Sunday was 9 percent. In Linn County, it was 4.4 percent and in Johnson County it was 8.6 percent.

IDPH also reported another three Iowans have died, increasing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 752.


  • 1.6K
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.