More than 35,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

More than 35,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. During the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 503 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 35,002.

The department also reported another death, increasing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 749.

Johnson County saw its 26th consecutive day of double-digit increases in confirmed cases of the virus, as IDPH reported another 23 county residents had tested positive between 10 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Linn County during the same period, according to IDPH.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday was 8.8 percent. In Linn County, the positivity rate was 1.9 percent. Johnson County had a positivity rate of 8 percent.

IDPH reported a total of 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 during the seven-day period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday, including 114 cases in Linn County and 170 in Johnson County. The average daily positivity rate for the state was 9 percent. In Linn County, it was 4.4 percent and in Johnson County it was 8.6 percent.

The department reported 28 deaths from the virus during the last seven days.


