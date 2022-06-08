Oh Say, Can You Sing? Competition is open for submissions

July 3 firework display on Iowa City Pentacrest — photo by Frank Weirich
Audition slots are open for the
Oh Say, Can You Sing? Competition hosted by the Yankee Doodle Pops.
Every year, singers from across the state enter to sing the National Anthem with the Des Moines Symphony during the concert. This year’s Pops concert will be on Friday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capital in Des Moines. Attendance is expected to reach around 100,000 in person, with more across the state via Iowa Public Radio and Iowa PBS.
Singers looking to snag an audition slot can do so by completing
this sign-up form.
The Des Moines Symphony mentions that auditions are “first come, first serve.” The first 15 signups through the form are guaranteed a spot. But there will also be five walk-up slots available on the day of the audition.
The press release also mentions the following rules:
Participants must perform the National Anthem with the provided accompanist in either A-flat Major or B-flat Major.
Participants should wear whatever they feel comfortable in while still maintaining an air of professionalism.
Have fun!
Auditions will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. Check out the
Des Moines Symphony’s website for more information regarding the competition. https://twitter.com/DMSymphony/status/1533848952780607490
