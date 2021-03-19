Advertisement

No-parking zones will be set up in Iowa City as springtime street-sweeping begins

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Temporary no-parking sign on Clinton Street, March 19, 2021. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

The snow has melted, clocks have stumbled forward an hour and after the vernal equinox at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, spring will be officially here. And with it comes the inevitable spring cleaning, including a round of street-sweeping by the Iowa City Streets Division “to remove sand and debris.”

The springtime street cleaning will begin downtown on Wednesday, and later move into residential areas. “Street-sweeping in the Downtown area is expected to be completed by Friday, March 26,” the Streets Division said in a statement. “It takes crews about seven weeks to complete a full pass through the City.”

To facilitate the clean-up, temporary no-parking zones will be set up on Wednesday and Thursday. Signs will be posted in advance to let drivers know where they can’t park on those days. The Streets Division has also released a list of sites where parking will be prohibited started at 7 a.m. each day.

On Wednesday, March 24:

• Jefferson Street, from Gilbert Street to Evans Street (south side only)
• Iowa Avenue, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (south side only)
• Washington Street, Van Buren to Pearl Street (south side only)
• College Street, from Van Buren Street to Summit Street (south side only)
• Prentiss Street, from Capitol Street to Linn Street (south side only)
• Clinton Street, from Wright Street to Prentiss Street (west side only)
• Van Buren Street, from Burlington Street to Bowery Street (west side only)
• Lucas Street, from Burlington Street south to the dead-end (west side only)
• Summit Street, from College Street to Sheridan Street (west side only)

On Thursday, March 25:

• Bloomington Street, from Linn Street to Clinton Street (north side only)
• Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (north side only)
• Washington Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Johnson Street (north side only)
• College Street, from Summit Street to Van Buren Street (north side only)
• E Court Street, from Summit Street to Muscatine Ave. (north side only)
• Governor Street, from Bowery Street to Burlington Street (east side only)
• Dubuque Street, from Prentiss Street to Court Street (east side only)
• Clinton Street, from Harrison Street to Wright Street north of RR Tracks (east side only)
• Capitol Street, from Lafayette Street to Harrison Street (east side only)

Anyone needing information about a vehicle that’s been towed should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

More information about the street-sweeping schedule is available from the Streets Division, 319-356-5181.


