No-parking zones will be set up on Thursday and Friday, as crews remove snow from Iowa City streets

There will be temporary no-parking zones set up on Thursday and Friday, as crews from the Iowa City Public Works Department remove snow from the streets.

The Streets and Traffic Engineering Division has already posted No Parking signs along the routes to be plowed. Vehicles will need to be moved by 7 a.m. on the day snow removal is scheduled for the street to avoid being towed.

Thursday, Jan. 7: • Iowa Avenue, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only) • Washington Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only) • College Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only) • Dubuque Street, from Court Street to Prentiss Street (east side only) • Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (east side only) Friday, Jan. 8: • Jefferson Street, from Gilbert Street to Evans Street (south side only) • Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only) • Washington Street, from Johnson Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only) • College Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only) • Prentiss Street, from Capitol Street to Dubuque Street (south side only) • Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (west side only)

If your car is towed, you can call the city’s parking division at 319-356-5151, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. People needing information about a towed vehicle outside those hours, should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.







