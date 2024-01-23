No-parking zones will be set up on Thursday and Friday, as crews remove snow from Iowa City streets





Temporary no-parking zones will be set up on Thursday and Friday as crews from the Iowa City Public Works Department remove snow and slush from the streets.

The department has already posted No Parking signs along the routes to be plowed. Vehicles will need to be moved by 7 a.m. on the day snow removal is scheduled for the street to avoid being towed.

Thursday, Jan. 25: • Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (north side only)

• Washington Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (north side only)

• College Street, from Van Buren Street to Summit Street (north side only)

• Governor Street, from Burlington Street to Bowery Street (east side only)

• Dubuque Street, from Court Street to Prentiss Street (east side only)

• Clinton Street, from Harrison Street to Wright Street (east side only)

• Capitol Street, from Lafayette Street to Harrison Street (east side only) Friday, Jan. 26: • Jefferson Street, from Gilbert Street to Evans Street (south side only)

• Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Ave. (south side only)

• Washington Street, from Van Buren to Pearl Street (south side only)

College Street, from Van Buren Street to Summit Street (south side only)

• Prentiss Street, from Capitol Street to Linn Street (south side only)

Clinton Street, from Harrison Street to Iowa Interstate Railroad (west side only)

• Lucas St, from Burlington Street to RR (west side only)

• Summit Street, from Burlington Street to College Street (west side only)

If your car is towed, you can call the city’s parking division at 319-356-5151, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle outside those hours should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.