No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary

Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Harvest Sons Big Grove Brewery & Taproom — Friday, July 13 at 9 p.m.; Free

Peoria, Illinois sends a fresh dose of Midwest Americana with Harvest Sons, touring in advance of their locally sourced new album, Flat Black Live Sessions, out next month.





Buddy Danger and the TraJedy w/ Social Que, Novagolde, Blist Her Yacht Club — Friday, July 13 at 9 p.m.; Tickets $8

Headliner Buddy Danger and the TraJedy are the perfect level of emo for Friday the 13th. Wear your best horror movie costume to the show for a chance to win a $50 prize!





Ancient Posse w/ Caleb Condit Dick’s Tap and Shake Room — Friday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m.; tickets $8-10

The Des Moines synth duo that opened for Jamila Woods at the closing show of this year’s Mission Creek Festival heads back to eastern Iowa for a performance with Caleb Condit.





Saturday

North Liberty Blues & BBQ Centennial Park — Saturday, July 14 at 9 a.m.; Free

Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. in North Liberty’s Centennial Park with a Turkey Trot, but if you’re just in it for the music, make it there by 1 p.m. for the Tanya English Band’s opening show. Headliner Fantastic Negrito takes the stage at 9 p.m. with his roots and blues from Oakland, California. The full schedule:

1 p.m. — The Tanya English Band

3 p.m. — Avey Grouws Ban

5 p.m. — Kevin Burt and the Corridor

7 p.m. — The Diplomats of Solid Sound

9 p.m. — Fantastic Negrito





Woody Guthrie Tribute Night Uptown Bill’s — Saturday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; $5-10 suggested donation

Musicians from around the area gather for the annual tribute to folk icon Woody Guthrie, each contributing a song or two to the evening.





The Larry Keel Experience CSPS Legion Arts — Saturday, July 14 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $18-22

Bluegrass guitar virtuoso Larry Keel offers wonderful vocals in harmony with his wife and upright bass player Jenny Keel and Jared Pool on mandolin.





The Living Deads w/ Death Valley Welcome Center, St. October Yacht Club — Saturday, July 14 at 9 p.m.; Tickets $7

Randee McKnight (drums/vocals) and Symphony Tidwell (upright bass/vocals) have been on the road for eight years straight, averaging 200 shows a year. Now, they’re bringing their righteous rockabilly to Iowa City.