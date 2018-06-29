No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Hadiza w/ rubbur, Ivory James, Ilya Syrchin Public Space One — Friday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.; $5 cover

The dreamy-voiced frontwoman of Collidescope headlines an evening that includes an album release from Iowa City’s blues-funk-hip-hop outfit rubbur.





Bad Bad Hats w/ Shortly, Superior Siren Gabe’s — Friday, June 29 at 8 p.m.; tickets $10

Minneapolis indie rockers Bad Bad Hats are releasing their second studio album, Lightning Round, on Aug. 3. Catch a few of the new tunes on this tour stop.

6 Odd Rats w/ Sin Thetic, I, Atomic, Karate Chop Silence Yacht Club — Friday, June 29 at 8:30 p.m.; tickets $7

Kick your weekend into high gear with the funky blues rock of 6 Odd Rats. Galesburg, Illinois’ Sin Thetic will be celebrating the recent release of their newest album.





Tanya English Trio Sanctuary Pub — Friday, June 29 at 9 p.m.; Free

Cap your night with a free show of some top notch local blues.

Saturday

Farewell Party for Tom Gilsenan Dave Moore Uptown Bill’s — Saturday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m.; freewill donation

Longtime executive director of Extend the Dream Foundation Tom Gilsenan is stepping down from both that role and his associated gig managing Uptown Bill’s coffee house. The community there is coming together to offer him a rousing farewell, with an afternoon filled with free music (schedule below; donations welcome) followed by Uptown Bill’s regular Saturday night concert, this week featuring Dave Moore ($5-10 suggested donation). A potluck supper will be shared from 5-7 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Drew Hayward

3 p.m. Joe Brisben

3:30 p.m. Community Folk Sing

4 p.m. Jeffrey Morgan

4:30 p.m. Susan & Greg Dirks

5 p.m. Jos Sasson & Friends

5:30 p.m. Gabby Blanchard-Manning

6 p.m. Matt & Jamie Kearney.

6:30 p.m. Harmony Holler

7 p.m. J Knight and Friends

7:30 p.m. Bluestem Trio





Girl’s Rock Showcase Blue Moose Tap House — Saturday, June 30 at 3:30 p.m.; Free-$10

Iowa City area girls have been working all week long at this year’s Girls Rock camp, and are ready to show off the songs they’ve written. Suggested donation $10, but kids get in free.





Five Seasons Chamber Concert CSPS Legion Arts — Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $20-25

Cedar Rapids’ Five Seasons Chamber Music Festival closes out its 15th annual week-long event with a Saturday night gala. Special guest artists include John Daversa, American jazz trumpeter, big band leader, composer and arranger; Dave Eggar, acclaimed cello and piano performer; and Phil O’Connor, clarinetist and saxophonist.





Old Crow Medicine Show Paramount Theatre — Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m.; tickets $29.50-47.50

Starting out as street buskers, Old Crow Medicine Show has made a career out of explorations of traditional music styles.