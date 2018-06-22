No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Music in the MUD: Marbin Famous Mockingbird — Friday, June 22 at 8 p.m.; tickets $20

Check out these progressive jazz rockers out of Chicago, with Israeli roots.

Rad Enhancer w/ Plagued Insanity, Duchess, Acoustic Guillotine Gabe’s — Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m.; tickets $7

Seminal Iowa City thrash two-piece Acoustic Guillotine welcomes acts from Cedar Rapids and the Twin Cities.

King Of The Tramps Big Grove Brewery & Taproom — Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m.; Free

Get another dose of that whiskey gospel.

Saturday

Good Morning Midnight w/ Babydoll, Father Christmas, Nalani Proctor Gabe’s — Saturday, June 23 at 5 p.m.; free

Part of Gabe’s Free Show Series.

Flint Eastwood w/ Sister Wife and more Downtown Block Party — Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m.; Free

In between rounds of sand volleyball and giant Jenga, make your way to the stage to catch Detroit’s Flint Eastwood.

CRST Concerts at the Creek: Andy Frasco & the U.N. w/ Strays Indian Creek Nature Center — Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $18-23

Popular “party blues” act Andy Frasco returns to the Indian Creek Nature Center

The Host Country w/ Courtney Krause & Chad Lehr Dick’s Tap and Shake Room — Saturday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $8-10

The Host Country brings their pop-infused folk rock down from Cedar Falls.