No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary

Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.
Friday
Music in the MUD: Marbin
Famous Mockingbird — Friday, June 22 at 8 p.m.; tickets $20
Check out these progressive jazz rockers out of Chicago, with Israeli roots.
Rad Enhancer w/ Plagued Insanity, Duchess, Acoustic Guillotine
Gabe’s — Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m.; tickets $7
Seminal Iowa City thrash two-piece Acoustic Guillotine welcomes acts from Cedar Rapids and the Twin Cities.
King Of The Tramps
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom — Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m.; Free
Get another dose of that whiskey gospel.
Saturday
Good Morning Midnight w/ Babydoll, Father Christmas, Nalani Proctor
Gabe’s — Saturday, June 23 at 5 p.m.; free
Part of Gabe’s Free Show Series.
Flint Eastwood w/ Sister Wife and more
Downtown Block Party — Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m.; Free
In between rounds of sand volleyball and giant Jenga, make your way to the stage to catch Detroit’s Flint Eastwood.
CRST Concerts at the Creek: Andy Frasco & the U.N. w/ Strays
Indian Creek Nature Center — Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $18-23
Popular “party blues” act Andy Frasco returns to the Indian Creek Nature Center
The Host Country w/ Courtney Krause & Chad Lehr
Dick’s Tap and Shake Room — Saturday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $8-10
The Host Country brings their pop-infused folk rock down from Cedar Falls.
