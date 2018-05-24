No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Zeshan Bagewadi and the Transistors Downtown Iowa City — Friday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.; free

The Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series kicks off this weekend with the first of two shows by soulful Chicagoan Zeshan Bagewadi and his Transistors. The series will be held this year just off the north end of the Pentacrest on Iowa Avenue in between Clinton Street and Dubuque Street, across from Joe’s Place, moving to the Chauncey Swan ramp if the weather turns inclement (as Friday night might).

Dr. Z’s Experiment Big Grove Brewery & Taproom — Friday, May 25 at 9 p.m.; no cover

Dr. Z’s Experiment came to life as a jazz trio out of Kirkwood College, but they’ve found their niche in the jam band circuit as a five-piece, playing psychedelic, genre-splicing improvisations. Frontman Ryan Phelan always seems to have a million projects going at once, so don’t miss a chance to catch him finding his roots.

Full of Hell w/ Closet Witch, Druids, Piss Exorcist Gabe’s — Friday, May 25 at 9 p.m.; tickets $10

East Coast death metal outfit Full of Hell rolls into town for a Friday night show with support from local fan favorites Closet Witch, the psychedelic sludge of Des Moines’ Druids and Piss Exorcist, in from the Quad Cities.

<a href="http://fullofhell.bandcamp.com/album/ascending-a-mountain-of-heavy-light">Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light by The Body & Full of Hell</a>

Ryne Doughty El Banditos — Friday, May 25 at 9 p.m.; no cover

“His strength is in his ability to elevate the ordinary by focusing on the details,” said LV reviewer Michael Roeder of Ryne Doughty’s recent release Date Night. Check out the folksy Americana of Des Moines’ Doughty at El Banditos.

Local Hip Hop Showcase Yacht Club — Friday, May 25 at 9 p.m.; tickets $5

Details are thin on this event, hosted by B-Tho & Shakes. But the Iowa City area has a ton of rising hip-hop artists, so there’s a lot of potential here for a really low price point!

Saturday

Zeshan Bagewadi and the Transistors Lynch Snyder Green at Hancher — Saturday, May 26 at 2 p.m.; free

Another chance to catch the melded Indo-Pakistani and blues and soul sounds of Zashan Bagewadi and the Transistors. The 2 p.m. showtime and outdoor venue are perfect for luring the kids into the summer concert habit.

<a href="http://zeshanbagewadi.bandcamp.com/album/day-of-days">Day of Days by Zeshan Bagewadi</a>

The Langer’s Ball Millstream Brau House — Saturday, May 26 at 6 p.m.; no cover

Irish punk music at a German restaurant? I’ll take it where I can get it! Enjoy the incongruity by stopping by Millstream Brau Haus for dinner or drinks with a soundtrack from Minnesota’s the Langer’s Ball. It’s a perfect way to wrap up the day if you’re out in Amana for the Renaissance Faire on Saturday.

<a href="http://thelangersball.bandcamp.com/album/whiskey-outlaws">Whiskey Outlaws by The Langer's Ball</a>

Heartland Trio w/ Blake Shaw/Dan Padley Duo Clinton Street Social Club — Saturday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m.; $10

Indiana’s Heartland Trio, led by bassist Hannah Marks, joins with Iowa City jazz staples Blake Shaw and Dan Padley for this fundraiser supporting radio station KCCK’s jazz education programs.

Hadiza Sanctuary Pub — Saturday, May 26 at 8:30 p.m.; no cover

The lilting piano and intoxicating vocals of Hadiza (formerly of Collidescope) touch down at Sanctuary Pub with new music and an all new band. Attend only if you’re in the mood to be thoroughly entranced.

<a href="http://acollidescope.bandcamp.com/album/systemic-ep">Systemic EP by Collidescope</a>