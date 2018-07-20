No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







3 Shares

Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

The Feralings and Flash in a Pan Downtown Iowa City — Friday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.; Free

Always a delight, the Feralings (Benj Upchurch and Stacy Webster of the Mayflies, Patrick Bloom and the Awful Purdies’ Nicole Upchurch), bring their “mountain music from the plains” Americana to the Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series.





Boondock Festival Pre-Party with Lane Miller, Dusty Bottle Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon — Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $5

Looking to get a little bit country this weekend? Sidle on over to Wildwood Saloon, where they’ll be pre-partying (already!) for Sept. 7’s Boondock Festival, a country extravaganza in Tiffin that itself is something of an extended pre-game for the Iowa-Iowa State game the next day. At this Friday’s event, not only can you win tickets to the festival, but you can check out the stylings of golden-voiced Muscatine teen Lane Miller and his band.





Ross Clowser Quartet Sanctuary Pub — Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m.; Free

Iowa City’s Ross Clowser Quartet provides your slow roll into the weekend with their sweet jazz stylings.





The Slow Draws Big Grove Brewery and Taproom — Friday, July 20 at 9 p.m.; Free

Fronted by the Dandelion Stompers’ Marc and Brandi Janssen, the Slow Draws, formed in 2014, will fill all your Friday night honky tonk needs.





BStar Funeral Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Friday, July 20 at 9 p.m.; Free

“The band is ending for the indefinite future,” the event description reads. Pay your respects as BStar offers a last hurrah.

<a href="http://bstar1.bandcamp.com/album/bstar">BStar by BStar</a>



Saturday

Bonnie Koloc w/ Don Stille CSPS Legion Arts — Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $20-25

A review of Bonnie Koloc’s 2012 release Rediscovered on her website calls her, “the greatest living vocalist you have most likely never heard of.” If you haven’t heard of her, then that’s true. Take a listen: Her voice will chill and melt you.





Dana T w/ Sifa, emospacebird, Collidescope Public Space One — Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $5

Dana T’s recently released Harsh Forever was described in Little Village as “part unhinged musical ambition, part kid in a candy store.” Definitely worth your time on a Saturday night.

<a href="http://danatelsrow.bandcamp.com/album/harsh-forever">Harsh Forever by Dana T</a>



FMWT Vol. 3, Edition #6: Fire-Toolz w/ Purcha$e Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Saturday, July 21 at 9 p.m.; Tickets $8

There’s only three editions left in Feed Me Weird Things’ third volume of music you never knew your mind needed; this weekend features Chicago’s Angel Marcloid with her project Fire-Toolz, which she uses to create what the Chicago Reader calls “disorienting collages that feel strangely like home.”

<a href="http://fire-toolz.bandcamp.com/album/interbeing-2">Interbeing by Fire-Toolz</a>