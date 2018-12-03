Advertisement

No curbside trash and recycling collection in Iowa City on Thursday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
There will be no trash pick-up or collection of recycling and organic waste materials in Iowa City on Thursday, the city announced on Monday. The Thursday routes will be covered on Friday, along with the standard Friday routes.

“The Thursday suspension of services will allow Resource Management staff to attend the funeral of long-time co-worker Tim Burns, who served the residents of Iowa City with great care for nearly 30 years as a City employee,” the city explained in a press release.

Burns, an Iowa City native, stated working for the city in 1980. He also operated his own lawn care and snow removal service, and worked on his family farm. Burn was known for his friendly disposition, and, in the words of his obituary, “Tim did not know a stranger.”

The 56-year-old died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Saturday, Dec. 1, following a sudden illness.

Burns is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy, as well as his seven siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.


Category: Community/News
Tags: ,

