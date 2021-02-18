Ninth annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday







15 Shares

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is kicking off its eight days of creative cuisine on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The start of the ninth annual Restaurant Week will be celebrated via a Facebook Live event, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. The Metro Economic Alliance announced in December that the usual kick-off event, Fork & Knife Feast, was not going to be possible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty locally owned and operated restaurants were selected to create new and exclusive food options for individuals dining in or placing a carry-out order. (Some restaurants are offering both dine-in and carry-out, while others remain closed for in-person dining and are only offering carry-out.)

“Now more than ever, our restaurant community is counting on us all to shop, drink and dine locally,” the event’s news release said.

The following restaurants will offer special menus until Saturday, Feb. 27:







15 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com