Ninth annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Baby back ribs from Sugarfire Smoke House — photo courtesy of Green Olive Media

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is kicking off its eight days of creative cuisine on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The start of the ninth annual Restaurant Week will be celebrated via a Facebook Live event, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. The Metro Economic Alliance announced in December that the usual kick-off event, Fork & Knife Feast, was not going to be possible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty locally owned and operated restaurants were selected to create new and exclusive food options for individuals dining in or placing a carry-out order. (Some restaurants are offering both dine-in and carry-out, while others remain closed for in-person dining and are only offering carry-out.)

“Now more than ever, our restaurant community is counting on us all to shop, drink and dine locally,” the event’s news release said.

A meal from NaRa Thai, 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd Ste 102, Marion — Jessica Carney/Little Village

The following restaurants will offer special menus until Saturday, Feb. 27:

Bari Italian, 450 1st St. SW

Black Sheep Social Club, 600 1 St. SE

Bostons, 804 5th St SE

Caucho, 1202 3rd St. SE Suite 102

Cherry Meadow Winery and Distillery, 591 62nd St. Suite 104, Marion

Groundswell Cafe, 201 3rd Ave. SW

Kickstand, 203 16th Ave. SE

Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave. SW

LP Street Food, 302 3rd Ave. SW

Lucky’s on 16th, 86 16th Ave NW

Mas Margaritas, 588 Boyson Rd. NE Ste. 124

Midtown Station, 715 2nd Ave. SE

NaRa Thai Cuisine, 1725 Blaris Ferry Rd., Ste 102, Marion

Old Neighborhood Pub, 608 16th St. NE

Parlor City Pub and Eatery, 1125 3rd St. SE

Pub 217, 217 3rd St. SE

Red Frog, 88 16th Ave. SW

Sugarfire Smoke House, 2350 Edgewood Rd. SW

The Class Act, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd SW

Vitos on 42nd Street, 4100 River Ridge Drive

Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

