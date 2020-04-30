NewBo City Market will host farmers markets, food trucks starting in May

Food Truck Tuesday NewBo City Market — Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. "Just the essentials" farmers markets NewBo City Market — Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.







NewBo City Market is setting up a farmers market and hosting Food Truck Tuesdays starting next week. Both events will take precautions to follow social distancing guidelines and state regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Last Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation she called the “first step” to reopen Iowa, which permits farmers markets across the state to reopen, provided they follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NewBo City Market’s farmers market will take place every Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and every Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local farmers will sell only “essential items,” including fruits and vegetables. Farmers will have stalls set up on the market’s yard, and there will be at least 10 feet between vendors.

The farmers market will happen regardless of the weather. If it rains, vendors will be placed under the awning.

Food trucks will be set up in the market’s yard and parking lot every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on May 5. The trucks will be parked up at a minimum of 10 feet from each other and serve only carry-out meals. Eating at the market will not be allowed.

“At both Food Truck Tuesdays and Farmers Market days, social distancing will be of utmost importance to maintain the health and safety of both our local food producers and patrons,” according to a press release from the market.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each vendor table and there will be at least one station set up for the public. The market is encouraging people to wear face masks and have only one person approach a vendor table at a time.

Last month, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance decided to delay the city’s downtown farmers market. The first market is now scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

“The Economic Alliance still plans to hold Downtown Farmers Markets this summer, however, the event will be adjusted to comply with public health standards recently released from the State of Iowa,” the alliance said in a statement published on Wednesday. “Details on the 2020 Market season will be announced in the coming days.”

A modified version of the Iowa City Farmers Market with online ordering and contact-less order pick-up will start on Saturday, May 9.







