New poll finds record high approval ratings for Gov. Reynolds and Sen. Ernst

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst both have record high job approval ratings, according to a new Iowa poll published by the Des Moines Register on Wednesday. Fifty-nine percent of poll respondents approved of the job Reynolds is doing, while 57 percent approved of what Ernst has done in office.

The poll also found 59 percent of respondents had a favorable view of Reynolds as a person. Ernst had a 56 percent favorability rating.

The Feb. 10-13 poll was conducted for the Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co., who surveyed 803 Iowans. It has margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, according to the polling company.