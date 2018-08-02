Nashville musician Seth Cook kicks off Iowa City Unplugged







Seth Cook w/ the Dashi Project Iowa City Ped Mall — Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

A new live music series is starting up in downtown Iowa City tonight, Thursday, Aug. 2. For the next nine weeks, carrying us from late summer into early fall, Iowa City Unplugged will set up shop at the pop-up on College Street by Clinton Street. A mix of local and national artists from across a variety of genres and styles will perform (full schedule below).

The series is presented by Iowa City Downtown District, Steve Cook Sound Production (which also debuted the Harvest Music Festival this summer) and the Saloon.

The kickoff event Aug. 2 features Nashville’s Seth Cook. A great guitarist with a smooth, country-tinged voice, Cook has been performing since age 4. He moved from Indiana to Nashville when he was 20 and has been putting in the hard work ever since, releasing his first EP in 2015 and racking up an impressive array of credits as an opening act for Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more.

Iowa City duo the Dashi Project opens.

All events are on Thursdays except the fourth week of August, when the concert was shifted to Wednesday, Aug. 22 to coincide with the Taste of Iowa City.

Iowa City Unplugged 2018 Schedule

Aug. 2 — Seth Cook w/ the Dashi Project

Aug. 9 — Two Bit Maniac

Aug. 16 — Muckrockers

Aug. 22 — Danika Portz

Aug. 30 — Tanya English Trio

Sept. 6 — Jordan Canzeri w/ Iowa Agni and other artists

Sept. 13 — The SunDogs

Sept. 20 — Boot Jack Duo

Sept. 27 — (surprise artist)