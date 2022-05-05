Mother’s Day ideas in Central Iowa, from tulips to tarot reads

The modern U.S. holiday of Mother’s Day has roots in the pre-Civil War period. West Virginia woman Ann Reeves Jarvis created what she called Mother’s Day Work Clubs to teach mothers how to care for their children. Jarvis also organized a Mother’s Friendship Day in 1868 to initiate a settlement between the Union and Confederate families.

Two years later, abolitionist Julia Ward Howe wrote the “Mother’s Day Proclamation,” which called on women to “arise” and lead a campaign against war — to “promote the alliance of the different nationalities, the amicable settlement of international questions, the great and general interests of peace.” In 1873, she tried to innovate a “Mother’s Peace Day” to be celebrated annually on June 2, but it failed to catch on.

After Jarvis’ death in 1905, her daughter, Anna Jarvis, honored her with an official Mother’s Day holiday. In May of 1908, Anna held the first official celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia after John Wanamaker offered financial backing.

Advertisement

Former President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation officially establishing Mother’s Day as a national holiday in 1914, also setting the official day to be the second Sunday of May. Wilson said in his proclamation that this holiday is a “public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8 this year, so you’ve got just a little time left to head out and find Mom the perfect gift that she will brag about to her friends and the rest of the family. Enough history; here are some Central Iowa gift ideas in the form of experiences, destinations and specialty items.

Mother’s Day Weekend 2022

The Wild Orchid — This year the Wild Orchid is adding a peony or an orchid to every Mother’s Day flower arrangement. Order your flowers online.

Pella Tulip Time, May 5 to May 7 — Plan a quick getaway to Pella, Iowa, where you and Mom can enjoy all of the beautiful tulips. There will be parades, vendors, food, shopping and more.

Drop-In Mother’s Day Mason Jar Workshop, Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Learn how to make your very own planter at the Ted Lare Garden Center in Cumming! Cost is $15; all materials will be provided. To attend, please register online.

Mother’s Day Flower Crowns, Sunday, May 8, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — You should see your mom in crown! Come to Art Terrarium in Des Moines to make floral crowns and take photos with them in the plant portrait booth. A photographer will take your photo and later email it you. You must register to attend. Tickets are $35.

Doe A Deer — This online boutique based in Stuart is here to add some brightness to your mother’s house with new kitchen décor and home goods.

Advertisement

The Haute Homemaker — Owner Sarah Kelly wanted to make styling yourself easier and more cost efficient. She helps create wardrobe capsules by showing customers how to pair simple pieces of clothing together for endless combinations. Your mom could use her help to clean out that closet and freshen up her swag.

Kin DSM — This mystical shop located in East Village specializes in vintage and custom jewelry, ethnically sourced crystals and goods to elevate Mom’s daily life with mindfulness and sustainability.

Your Private Bar — Having an at-home celebration with mom this year? Your Private Bar can deliver all your drink needs right to your doorstep!

Saturday, May 7

Kites on the Green, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Enjoy live music, kites, sidewalk chalk, tours of the Simpson house and more with mom this year. 6700 Merle Hay Road, Johnston

Mother’s Day Terrariums, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Make your very own terrarium at the Art Terrarium and capture this special day for your mom with a plant portrait booth. A photographer will take your photo and later email it you. You must register to attend. Tickets are $48. Light refreshments and snacks will be available. Supplies will also be provided. 106 11th St, Des Moines

Mommy & Me Workshops, 12 to 1:30 p.m. — Kids ages 5+ get to paint a night garden set with Mom. Tickets are $25-29 per person. Drinks are available for purchase including beer, wine, champagne and soft drinks. You must register to attend and it is recommended that you arrive 10-15 minutes early. 3753 86th St, Urbandale

Mom’s Favorite Flower, 3 p.m. — Moms can paint a beautiful flower instructed by Justine at Painting with a Twist while sipping on bottomless mimosas for $10. Tickets are $39-$49. Drinks are available for purchase including beer, wine, champagne and soft drinks. You must register to attend and it is recommended that you arrive 10-15 minutes early. 3753 86th St, Urbandale

Sunday, May 8

Mommy & Me Workshops, 4 p.m. — Kids ages 5+ get to paint a giraffe set with Mom. Tickets are $25-$29 per person. Drinks are available for purchase including beer, wine, champagne and soft drinks. You must register to attend and it is recommended that you arrive 10-15 minutes early. 3753 86th St, Urbandale

Brunch at Mulberry Street Tavern, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — The Mulberry Street Tavern will have a full a la carte menu along with a Good Burt pop-up-shop from the Surety Hotel, a tarot card reader from Ancient Ways and a photographer for reserved mini photoshoot sessions. 206 6th Ave, Des Moines

Mother’s Day Luncheon at The Tea Room, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — The Tea Room will be featuring items from the original Younkers Tea Room. Tickets required. 713 Walnut St, #600, Des Moines