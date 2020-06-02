Most of Iowa’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions have now expired







10 Shares

More COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Iowa on Monday, in accordance with orders issued over the past two weeks by Gov. Kim Reynolds. As of today, only three types of businesses remain closed by the governor’s public health proclamation — theaters that feature live performances indoors, including any indoor performance venue other than a restaurant or bar; indoor playgrounds and children’s play centers; and adult daycare facilities and senior citizen centers.

Those businesses will remain closed through June 17, unless the governor decides otherwise.

The prohibition on public gatherings of more than 10 people also expired on Monday.

Advertisement

“This proclamation also permits practices, games and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball, and individual sports, such as running, biking, swimming, tennis and golf, to resume with appropriate social distancing, hygiene and public health measures in place,” the governor said during her press conference on May 26.

She had already issued an order allowing high school baseball and softball programs to restart on June 1.

On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Reported another 204 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, including two residents of Johnson County and two residents of Linn County. As of 10 a.m. on Monday, a total of 19,688 people had tested positive in the state.

IDPH also reported five more people have died from the virus. Among the newly reported deaths were two residents of Linn County. According to the department, a total of 538 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

In the six days since the governor signed the proclamation to lift COVID-19 restrictions, a total of 2,027 new cases were reported, and IDPH confirmed 74 deaths from virus. COVID-19 is present in all 99 Iowa counties.







10 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com