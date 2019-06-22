Millstream gathers a wide variety of eastern Iowa cover bands for inaugural Millstock









Millstock Millstream Brewery — Friday-Sunday, June 28-30

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the notorious 1969 music festival, Woodstock, Millstream Brewing Company is hosting Millstock from June 28-30. Eight artists will be featured and, in the spirit of the original festival, camping is welcomed on festival grounds.

This year’s inaugural Millstock tickets will cost $10 for a 1-day pass and $25 for a three-day pass in advance. Passes on the day of the festival will all cost $5 more. With the purchase of a three-day pass, tent camping on festival grounds will be free and RV camping at the Amana RV Park will be 20% off.

On Friday, June 28, Silver Wings, a Beatles cover band from Cedar Rapids, will be performing at 5 p.m. and Dogs on Skis, an Iowa City-based classic rock cover band formed in the 1980s, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, will bring AssBackwards, Speedboat Jesus, Hot Rod Lincoln and Slap’n’Tickle through the afternoon and into the night. Speedboat Jesus from Cedar Rapids brings some original songs into the mix, but the band also covers hits from many genres.

Hot Rod Lincoln focuses in on southern and classic rock in their hometown of Amana, while Slap’n’Tickle from Cedar Rapids is an ’80s metal cover band.

On Sunday, June 30, the last bands of the festival, Bryce Janey and Brass Transit Authority, will wrap up the festivities. Bryce Janey has been performing blues and rock music in Marion, Iowa since he was 13, for a time with his mother and father as the Janeys. Finally, Brass Transit Authority, a group of nine Cedar Rapids-area musicians, will bring tunes from Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears and many other artists.

Millstream Brewing, Iowa’s oldest operational brewery, brews 14 of their own beers and a small selection of sodas. The brewery focuses on sustainability by giving farmers the grains already used once for brewing, which still hold nutritional value for livestock, in return for locally grown grain for future brewing. The brewery’s Brau House serves a variety of American and German foods.

If you can’t make it to Millstock, Millstream Brewery hosts live musical acts on various Saturdays throughout the summer and hosts a game of kubb, a Swedish game, almost every Sunday.