Mercy Cedar Rapids opens second respiratory clinic

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has opened a second clinic dedicated to caring for patients experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including COVID-19, the hospital announced on Monday.

Mercy opened its first clinic in late March. Shortly after it was opened, the clinic moved in order to increase its patient capacity. It is currently located at MercyCare Marion Urgent Care, 3701 Katz Dr.

The hospital’s second respiratory clinic is located in Cedar Rapids at MercyCare Prairie Creek, 777 76th Ave Dr SW.

Having dedicated clinics for patients with respiratory illnesses “provides a centralized location to address the capacity for these types of patients and to safely direct them away from other clinics, limiting potential risk of exposure at other locations. Importantly, it also helps conserve important protective equipment,” according to a statement from the hospital.

Mercy’s respiratory clinics are not talking walk-in appointments — patients need to get a referral from a physician. Patients with severe illness should call Mercy’s Emergency Department at 319-398-6037.

On March 25, UnityPoint Health opened its own respiratory clinic at UnityPoint Westside Urgent Care, 2375 Edgewood Rd SW in Cedar Rapids.

Patients with respiratory symptoms who call UnityPoint clinics in the Cedar Rapids area will be screened over the phone and then advised on next steps. Next steps can be a visit to the respiratory illness clinic, a phone appointment with a primary care provider or symptom management at home. Individuals who do not have a primary care physician can call 319-730-9532 to schedule a screening.







