UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids opens respiratory illness clinic

UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids has opened a clinic dedicated to assisting patients with respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, UnityPoint Westside Urgent Care, 2375 Edgewood Rd SW, will only see patients with respiratory symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing. The urgent care clinic in Hiawatha is also closed because staff will be working at the respiratory illness clinic.

“Westside Urgent Care was chosen for the Respiratory Illness Clinic as another way for UnityPoint Health to conserve the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) – allowing dedicated healthcare providers to work with these patients and therefore reducing the quantity of PPE used,” said Dr. John Roof, UnityPoint Clinic Cedar Rapids regional medical director.

“As an off-campus location, it also helps limit visitors to the hospital.”

Patients with respiratory symptoms who call UnityPoint clinics in the Cedar Rapids area will be screened over the phone and then advised on next steps. Next steps can be a visit to the respiratory illness clinic, a phone appointment with a primary care provider or symptom management at home.

Individuals who do not have a primary care physician can call 319-730-9532 to schedule a screening.

Those who need an urgent care appointment but are not experiencing respiratory symptoms can make an appointment at UnityPoint’s urgent care clinic in Marion or UnityPoint Clinic Express in Hiawatha.







