Megan Gogerty, virtual cabaret, local ghost stories and more this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

The Weekender

The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced events! Whether you're looking for a belly laugh, a swell of the heart or a spooky chill, we've got your agenda for the weekend ahead.




Online

The Atlas Release Party

Oct 1 – 6:30pm (CDT)

The Young Emerging Writers Internship’s annual magazine launch party!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Concert of Hope

Oct 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Iowa Concert of Hope is a special event featuring performances and appearances by national and local talent from the worlds of film, Broadway, TV, dance, opera and cabaret.


More info >>




Online

Reid Forgave in conversation with Devin Gordon

Oct 1 – 7:00pm

Reid Forgrave reads from and discusses “Love, Zac,” an exploration of the life of Indianola’s Zac Easter, whose struggles with traumatic brain injury led to his suicide in 2015.


More info >>




Online

Kevin Morby plays “City Music”

Oct 1 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 18 // Miss Christine

Oct 1 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Coralville Public Library

Drive-in: “Babe”

Oct 2 – 7:00pm

Coralville Public Library presents a drive-in screening of the 1995 children’s classic “Babe.”


More info >>




Online

World Premiere: Megan Gogerty’s “Feel Better”

Oct 2 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Want to feel better? So does Megan Gogerty. In this theatre/video hybrid premiere, commissioned for TCR, Megan attempts to jolly herself out of her pandemic-fueled funk, but reality gets in the way.


More info >>




Online

“Songs for a New World”—A Virtual Concert

Oct 2 – 7:30pm (CDT)

City Circle Theatre Company presents an evening of songs featuring area favorite performers.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: “Duck/Rabbit”

Oct 2 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Carter W. Lewis’ “Duck/Rabbit,” dir. Dennis Barnett.


More info >>




Online

Iowa Artisans Gallery “Meet the Artist”: Kate Brennan Hall

Oct 3 – 1:30pm

Known for her whimsical screen-printed tea towels & cards, Iowa artist Kate Brennan Hall will share images of her exciting work as an illustrator and her love of drawing.


More info >>




The History Center

Spooky Legends of Linn County

Oct 3 – 7:00pm

Authentic Linn County Ghost Stories!


More info >>




Online

Songs for a New World—A Virtual Concert

Oct 3 – 7:30pm (CDT)

City Circle Theatre Company presents an evening of songs featuring area favorite performers.


More info >>




Online

World Premiere: Megan Gogerty’s Feel Better

Oct 3 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Want to feel better? So does Megan Gogerty. In this theatre/video hybrid premiere, commissioned for TCR, Megan attempts to jolly herself out of her pandemic-fueled funk, but reality gets in the way.


More info >>




The Iowa Children’s Museum

Move It! Dig It! Do It! Drive Thru Truck Zoo

Oct 4 – 11:00am

Drive through our “Truck Zoo” to check out emergency vehicles, semi trucks, cool cars, and even a hot air balloon!


More info >>




Online

Pete Buttigieg

Oct 4 – 3:00pm

Prairie Lights presents Pete Buttigieg and special guests in conversation about his new book. Ticket price includes a copy of “TRUST: America’s Best Chance.”


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

Oct 4 – 4:00pm

Iowa City Poetry presents a Zoom open mic!


More info >>




Online

“Ghost Limb”

Oct 4 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Consuelo’s son Javier, an artist and activist, is forcibly disappeared by the military dictatorship of Argentina in 1977. She now must race to find him.


More info >>





