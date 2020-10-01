Megan Gogerty, virtual cabaret, local ghost stories and more this weekend

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced events! Whether you're looking for a belly laugh, a swell of the heart or a spooky chill, we've got your agenda for the weekend ahead.
.
|
|
Online
The Atlas Release Party
Oct 1 – 6:30pm (CDT)
The Young Emerging Writers Internship’s annual magazine launch party!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Iowa Concert of Hope
Oct 1 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Iowa Concert of Hope is a special event featuring performances and appearances by national and local talent from the worlds of film, Broadway, TV, dance, opera and cabaret.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Reid Forgave in conversation with Devin Gordon
Oct 1 – 7:00pm
Reid Forgrave reads from and discusses “Love, Zac,” an exploration of the life of Indianola’s Zac Easter, whose struggles with traumatic brain injury led to his suicide in 2015.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Kevin Morby plays “City Music”
Oct 1 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions 18 // Miss Christine
Oct 1 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
More info >>
|
|
Coralville Public Library
Drive-in: “Babe”
Oct 2 – 7:00pm
Coralville Public Library presents a drive-in screening of the 1995 children’s classic “Babe.”
More info >>
|
|
Online
|
|
Online
“Songs for a New World”—A Virtual Concert
Oct 2 – 7:30pm (CDT)
City Circle Theatre Company presents an evening of songs featuring area favorite performers.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: “Duck/Rabbit”
Oct 2 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents Carter W. Lewis’ “Duck/Rabbit,” dir. Dennis Barnett.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Iowa Artisans Gallery “Meet the Artist”: Kate Brennan Hall
Oct 3 – 1:30pm
Known for her whimsical screen-printed tea towels & cards, Iowa artist Kate Brennan Hall will share images of her exciting work as an illustrator and her love of drawing.
More info >>
|
|
The History Center
Spooky Legends of Linn County
Oct 3 – 7:00pm
Authentic Linn County Ghost Stories!
More info >>
|
|
Online
|
|
Online
World Premiere: Megan Gogerty’s Feel Better
Oct 3 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Want to feel better? So does Megan Gogerty. In this theatre/video hybrid premiere, commissioned for TCR, Megan attempts to jolly herself out of her pandemic-fueled funk, but reality gets in the way.
More info >>
|
|
The Iowa Children’s Museum
Move It! Dig It! Do It! Drive Thru Truck Zoo
Oct 4 – 11:00am
Drive through our “Truck Zoo” to check out emergency vehicles, semi trucks, cool cars, and even a hot air balloon!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Pete Buttigieg
Oct 4 – 3:00pm
Prairie Lights presents Pete Buttigieg and special guests in conversation about his new book. Ticket price includes a copy of “TRUST: America’s Best Chance.”
More info >>
|
|
Online
Writers Open Mic
Oct 4 – 4:00pm
Iowa City Poetry presents a Zoom open mic!
More info >>
|
|
Online
“Ghost Limb”
Oct 4 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Consuelo’s son Javier, an artist and activist, is forcibly disappeared by the military dictatorship of Argentina in 1977. She now must race to find him.
More info >>
|