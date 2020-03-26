Mayor Bruce Teague will host ‘Community Connection,’ an online show about COVID-19 and Iowa City







20 Shares

The City of Iowa City is launching an online show about the local response to COVID-19. Community Connection will feature Mayor Bruce Teague talking to area officials and community leaders about the impact of the disease, and what is being done stop its spread and help people.

Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Stephen Murley is scheduled to be the guest on the show’s first episode, which will be available online starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday. New shows will be posted on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Community Connection will be available through the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor accounts. It will also be shown on City Channel 4.







20 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com