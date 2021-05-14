Advertisement

Mayor Brad Hart again modifies mask mandate in Cedar Rapids

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 3
    Shares

Mayor Brad Hart at Matthew 25’s outdoor Healthy Neighborhoods campaign kick-off event on April 20, 2021. Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has further eased the mask mandate in Cedar Rapids to align with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing their masks indoors. This guidance comes two weeks after the CDC issued recommendations that relaxed mask-wearing outdoors for fully vaccinated people.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccination.

Advertisement

The updated language in the Cedar Rapids mask mandate applies to residents and visitors who are fully vaccinated.

“Any person who is fully vaccinated … may resume normal activities without masks or social distancing except where required by federal, state, or local, tribal or territorial laws, rules or regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” according to the updated proclamation. “Fully vaccinated persons should continue to wear a mask in homeless shelters and correctional facilities.”

Cedar Rapids Transit and the Cedar Rapids Public Library will continue to require masks, according to a news release. Businesses within the city have the ability to require masks at their establishments, which the city encourages customers to follow.

As of Friday afternoon, just over 94,000 Linn County residents had completed their vaccine series, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Linn County Public Health said that vaccine supply “has increased significantly” and is encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated. The Gazette reported earlier this week that the county has not taken its full allocation offered by IDPH for the past two weeks due to increased supply and decreasing demand.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that Lyft and Uber will be partnering with the federal government to provide free rides to and from vaccination appointments. The program will begin in the final week of May and run through July 4.


  • 3
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.