Advertisement

Masterful storytelling explores the core of communication in Riverside’s ‘Midnight Your Time’

Posted on by Laura Johnson
  • 105
    Shares

Jody Hovland in Riverside Theatre’s production of Adam Brace’s ‘Midnight Your Time.’ — S. Benjamin Farrar

As both a mother and a daughter, I found Midnight Your Time resonant and meaningful.

Riverside Theatre’s current streaming production, Midnight Your Time by Adam Brace, is a one-woman show featuring Riverside co-founder Jody Hovland. Directed by Adam Knight, this is the story of a mother learning a new role as her adult children have grown up and moved far away. This is the story of an extended argument and rift. This is the story of a family that loves each other.

The play opens on New Year’s with the mother, Judy, leaving a video message for her daughter, Helen, who is living and working in the Middle East. The play progresses through a series of video messages from Judy to her daughter Helen. Hovland masterfully tells the story of this mother’s desperation to stay connected to her daughter, as well as her desire to do good in her retirement.

Advertisement

We also see that Judy is not entirely a loving, caring mother. However sad and sincere Judy’s desire to stay connected to Helen is, more than once Judy berates Helen’s work and brings up inheritance as a tool to try to manipulate her daughter. Judy repeatedly says, “I’m alright as long as I know.” Helen is silent.

A behind-the-scenes shot of the filming of ‘Midnight Your Time.’ — S. Benjamin Farrar

As the play progresses, the audience comes to understand the evolution of the family and its relationships — all through the video messages that Judy leaves. The irony of the play is that although family members who live a world away from one another can be connected, they cannot truly connect and communicate unless they are willing to do so.

It is in the absence of communication that the tragedy of this play comes to life. By the end of the play, we see Judy promising to change if only her daughter will stay in touch.

Midnight Your Time is staged and filmed at Theatre Cedar Rapids using a repurposed set, the elements of which evolve as time elapses throughout the show. Because the entire play is staged as a series of video messages, every single facial expression and slightest movement contributes to the characterization and storytelling. Hovland is a master storyteller in this show, and Knight an outstanding director.

This is a play that will give rise to conversations about what real communication is and the forms that it takes, especially in today’s world.

Midnight Your Time is available to view through midnight, Nov. 22. Tickets are $10-15.


  • 105
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started