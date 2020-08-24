Majority of Linn County regains power two weeks after derecho; recycling pick-up resumes







Two weeks after a derecho swept through the state, the majority of Linn County residents have their power back.

A total of 1,359 — 1.2 percent — are without power in the county, as of Monday at 10 a.m. When the derecho hit on Aug. 10, nearly 100,000 Linn County residents’ homes went dark.

Another 94 people are out of power in different parts of the state, for a total of 1,453 people without power as of Monday at 10 a.m.

A spreadsheet from the Iowa Utilities Board says power in Cedar Rapids should be restored on Monday.

Recycling collection in Cedar Rapids resumed on Monday, with yard waste collection expected to begin again on Aug. 31. Carts will be collected from the street, not the alley, according to the city.

If residents can’t fit all their recycling items into their CURBY cart, they can place items into a cardboard box. Crews will take the cardboard box and any items inside. The box should be no larger than 2 feet by 3 feet by 2 feet.







