Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 297: Aug. 2021

Posted on by Little Village

Little Village issue 297

Read issue 297 »

Houses, hotels and historic haunts of all sizes are highlighted in the August issue of Little Village. Families and business owners are still rebuilding after the derecho, but emerging stronger than ever. The Highlander has evolved from a ’60s supper club into one of Iowa City’s hippest hotels, while the century-old Matyk Building in Cedar Rapids has a new life as The Bohemian. LV sits down with Matthew Gilbert, a Waterloo native determined to protect the stories Black and brown Iowans through historic preservation. Plus: The pandemic may have been the final nail in the coffin for the Hall Mall — first home of White Rabbit and Daydreams Comics, and last of long-lost gems like Emerald City and That’s Rentertainment — but the Ped Mall’s infamous “upstairs underground” concept lives on in Keokuk. Also in this issue: A review of Mammita’s Coffee and Flowers by Jacqueline, photos from the Downtown Block Party, reviews of local albums and books, and an announcement from LV’s longtime publisher Matt Steele.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.