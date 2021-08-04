Little Village magazine issue 297: Aug. 2021









Houses, hotels and historic haunts of all sizes are highlighted in the August issue of Little Village. Families and business owners are still rebuilding after the derecho, but emerging stronger than ever. The Highlander has evolved from a ’60s supper club into one of Iowa City’s hippest hotels, while the century-old Matyk Building in Cedar Rapids has a new life as The Bohemian. LV sits down with Matthew Gilbert, a Waterloo native determined to protect the stories Black and brown Iowans through historic preservation. Plus: The pandemic may have been the final nail in the coffin for the Hall Mall — first home of White Rabbit and Daydreams Comics, and last of long-lost gems like Emerald City and That’s Rentertainment — but the Ped Mall’s infamous “upstairs underground” concept lives on in Keokuk. Also in this issue: A review of Mammita’s Coffee and Flowers by Jacqueline, photos from the Downtown Block Party, reviews of local albums and books, and an announcement from LV’s longtime publisher Matt Steele.









