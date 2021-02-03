Little Village magazine issue 291: February 2021









Like a box of chocolates, the February issue of Little Village is full of surprises and partially hydrogenated palm kernel oil. Talya Miller gets knotty with an introduction to bondage play, while Chris Wiersema presents an autobiographical odyssey about his vasectomy. Long-distance relationships can be hard, especially around Valentine’s Day—and especially when you have four partners. Meet Mitch, a trans, genderqueer, poly, graysexual Cedar Rapids Kennedy grad.

Also inside: A former Iowan living in D.C. makes the case for D.C. statehood post-Capitol insurrection, and Stacey Walker shares an excerpt of his essay “Revolution and Beatitudes of Black Liberation,” written for an upcoming video project presented by Witching Hour. Plus: LV critics review local albums and books (including Kink, a desire-centric anthology edited by R.O. Kwon and Garth Greenwell), and Kiki gives some tough love to a UI freshman.









