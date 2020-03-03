Little Village magazine issue 280: Mar. 4-17, 2020









Before settling in Iowa City, Shubham and Akrit were targets of Narendra Modi’s anti-protester government in India. Denied visas, they set out on a harrowing 10-month journey through Latin America in search of safety. When they reached the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, they climbed.

Also in this issue of Little Village: An interview with Sean Phelan, raised in Cedar Rapids and now a sound engineer/mixer in L.A. for Grammy-winning artists; a review of La Bendición Pupuseria & Restaurante in Coralville; the pitfalls of brainstorming; and an upcoming all-women art exhibition. Plus: A profile of Iowa City’s first woman mayor, who grabbed headlines around the world, and local album and book reviews.









