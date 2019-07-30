Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 268: July 31 – Aug. 13, 2019

Welcome to Little Village issue 268. Read stories from five of the area’s most beloved spaces: an opulent theater, a bygone library, a notorious University of Iowa building, a small-town meditation space and a legendary music venue. Also inside: 319 Fest is back, and branching beyond the 319 with 70 Midwestern artists (including the indomitable Soultru). A West Liberty DACA recipient reflects on the American Dream, and humor columnist Audrey Brock tries out the Kondo method. Plus: Dear Kiki untangles a tricky love triangle, and two local albums and books get reviewed.


