Little Village magazine issue 267: July 3 – July 2, 2019

Plug into Little Village issue 267 and nab a front-row spot to the head-banging rhythms, scathing lyrics and DIY ethics of Eastern Iowa’s flourishing local metal scene. Plus: HIDE’s Heather Gabel on making radical art, shouting down catcallers and raising a daughter in 2019; José Zacarias of West Liberty spins one of his uncle’s favorite yarns from the Mexican Revolution; and Iowa brewers discuss the importance of water quality to good beer. Also inside: New Dear Kiki and Your Village questions, local album and book reviews, and much more.
