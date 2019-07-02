Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 267: July 3 – July 2, 2019

Posted on by Little Village
  • 1
    Share

Click to read the latest issue

Read issue 267 »

Plug into Little Village issue 267 and nab a front-row spot to the head-banging rhythms, scathing lyrics and DIY ethics of Eastern Iowa’s flourishing local metal scene. Plus: HIDE’s Heather Gabel on making radical art, shouting down catcallers and raising a daughter in 2019; José Zacarias of West Liberty spins one of his uncle’s favorite yarns from the Mexican Revolution; and Iowa brewers discuss the importance of water quality to good beer. Also inside: New Dear Kiki and Your Village questions, local album and book reviews, and much more.


  • 1
    Share
Category: Print Edition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.