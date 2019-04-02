Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 261: Apr. 3-16, 2019

Tuck into Little Village issue 261. It’s been 10 years since the historic Varnum v. Brien decision that made Iowa the third state in the U.S. to legalize same-sex marriage. Revisit the case with two Varnum plaintiffs and one of the first same-sex couples married after the decision, and get briefed on the divorce that kick-started it all. With Mission Creek Festival 2019 in swing, meet frenetic art-rock group Guerilla Toss, influential poet Dr. Stephanie Burt and Love & Rockets creator Jaime Hernandez. Also inside: Some tough love from Kiki, a parmesan-crusted review of LP Street Food and more.


