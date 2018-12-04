Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 254: Dec. 5, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, readers cast their votes on LittleVillageMag.com, including short answers not only for who should win, but also why.

Yes, you could cast multiple votes—but unique, thoughtful explanations for voters’ choices were also valued in the final tally. We’ve included many of those responses throughout this magazine, along with shout-outs to the runners up.

Also, yes, Little Village’s distribution is higher in the IC area than the CR area. But that didn’t stop CR organizations from taking home several prizes! To add distribution locations in CR, IC or anywhere else in the state, contact distro@littlevillagemag.com.


