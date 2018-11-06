Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 253: Nov. 7 – Dec. 4, 2018

Welcome to the 2018 Little Village Give Guide — a whirlwind tour through some of the nonprofits and small businesses that help make the CRANDIC a great place to live.

The articles include a visit with Susan Craig, the retiring long-time director of the Iowa City Public Library; the animal magnetism of the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation; recommendations for accessible and disability-friendly businesses from the Seen & Heard project at Systems Unlimited; and a conversation with Riverside Theatre’s new artistic director.

There’s also a Staff Picks retail guide for the region, profiles of two local record labels, our 2018 reader survey, and more! Then there’s the Donation Drive: area businesses paired with their favorite nonprofits to raise money and offer great deals for you. All of your year-end giving and holiday shopping, all in one place. Dive in!


