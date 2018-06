1 Share

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 245. In this edition, columnist Kembrew McLeod takes us back to the 18th century to offer a true history of fake news, chef and MasterChef contestant Matt Houck shares a must-try meal recipe involving butter-braised asparagus and grilled mitake mushrooms, Xavier High School struggles to balance catholic doctrine with the needs of LGBTQ students, and much more.