Little Village September 2023 — The Fall Arts Preview

Whoever said there’s nothing to do in Iowa has never read Little Village. Peruse hundreds of upcoming events — and dozens of interviews with the artists and organizers behind them — in LV’s 2023 Fall Arts Preview.

A preview of the Preview: September cover star Blake Shaw breaks down the art of juggling up to five gigs a week while teaching in two jazz departments; jazz nut Abe Goldstien continues his beloved concert series in Waukee; the second-annual FEaST fest in Iowa City highlights an improvisational trombone player, and the second-annual Refocus Film Fest nabs Werner Herzog; visual artist Jill Wells builds an ode to an old Center Street barbershop; a new Englert series gives up-and-coming headliners space to experiment; Quad Cities rapper Ahzia finds his Iowan identity to be rich soil for songwriting; Ballet Des Moines stages Jekyll & Hyde in their new hub; composer Nathan Felix likes to immerse his audiences in opera (literally); the Together Through Sound festival on Sept. 10 represents an ambitious effort from a pair of Des Moines dreamers; the Cedar Rapids Museum of Arts’ new curator uncovers hidden gems; Fleur Cinema makes a comeback; Elizabeth Catlett gets the documentary treatment; Hancher’s Infinite Dream, Amana’s Ren faire, the Iowa City Book Festival and more.

Plus: Memories of John Prine, stellar Iowa beer releases, Dear Kiki and — whatever happened to the Riverview Music Festival?

Cover photo by Sid Peterson