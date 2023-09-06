Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Little Village September 2023 — The Fall Arts Preview

Posted on by Little Village

Click to read Little Village issue 321

Whoever said there’s nothing to do in Iowa has never read Little Village. Peruse hundreds of upcoming events — and dozens of interviews with the artists and organizers behind them — in LV’s 2023 Fall Arts Preview.

A preview of the Preview: September cover star Blake Shaw breaks down the art of juggling up to five gigs a week while teaching in two jazz departments; jazz nut Abe Goldstien continues his beloved concert series in Waukee; the second-annual FEaST fest in Iowa City highlights an improvisational trombone player, and the second-annual Refocus Film Fest nabs Werner Herzog; visual artist Jill Wells builds an ode to an old Center Street barbershop; a new Englert series gives up-and-coming headliners space to experiment; Quad Cities rapper Ahzia finds his Iowan identity to be rich soil for songwriting; Ballet Des Moines stages Jekyll & Hyde in their new hub; composer Nathan Felix likes to immerse his audiences in opera (literally); the Together Through Sound festival on Sept. 10 represents an ambitious effort from a pair of Des Moines dreamers; the Cedar Rapids Museum of Arts’ new curator uncovers hidden gems; Fleur Cinema makes a comeback; Elizabeth Catlett gets the documentary treatment; Hancher’s Infinite Dream, Amana’s Ren faire, the Iowa City Book Festival and more.

Plus: Memories of John Prine, stellar Iowa beer releases, Dear Kiki and — whatever happened to the Riverview Music Festival?

Cover photo by Sid Peterson