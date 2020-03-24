LV Recommends: Ultra Premium Olive Oil available here in the CRANDIC









Purveyor of high quality oils and aged balsamic vinegars, Harvest Oil and Vinegar has the area’s freshest ultra premium (UP) olive oils from around the world. Created in small batches by farmers exercising sustainable practices and time honored traditions of quality, you can be assured you won’t find oils like these at grocery stores or even another speciality oil store.

Passionate about treating skin from the inside, local dermatologist Kimberly Schultz, M.D. knew the science and embraced the benefits of olive oil, and opened Harvest Oil and Vinegar in 2014. Forging a relationship with a group who sources from exclusive olive groves around the world, Schultz was able to access high-quality fresh oils from small boutique operations.

“We have some of the freshest oil you can get. It’s fresh-crushed oil meaning the small growers around the world crush the olives, pack it up and ship it directly to us. There’s no preservatives or additives,” explained Emily Huinker, director of marketing.

Advertisement

Harvest prides itself on offering a wide variety of UP olive oil and balsamic vinegars. (Ultra Premium olive oil is a new category of olive oil that denotes the highest quality oil in the world.)

Additionally, all of the oils and vinegars Harvest stocks are unique and versatile, making them perfect to experiment with: saute, drizzle or cook with them, combine them with balsamic or use them in marinades.

“Our traditional flavor is certainly the mainstay of balsamic; though everyone has their favorite,” mentioned Huinker.

In addition to their tried and true Traditional Balsamic––the finest grade of aged balsamic from Modena, Italy––they also carry a Black Mission Fig balsamic vinegar which is their most popular aged balsamic and goes well with a variety of meats and poultry, and the Tuscan Herb Olive Oil, which is a delicious blend of herbs, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic-infused olive oil that you can use on everything from salad dressings to marinades.

Though the physical store has since closed, operations have shifted to focus on maintaining their online shop. Products are available for purchase through their website, or at Infinity Skin Care (1100 5th St, Coralville), Home Decor by Manchester (708 5th St Ste #8, Coralville) or Walker Homestead (3867 James Ave SW, Iowa City).









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com