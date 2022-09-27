Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

LV Recommends: Great plates, open late in downtown Des Moines

Posted on by Courtney Guein

University Library Cafe — Courtney Guein/Little Village

When I go out to eat, I want to do it right: I’m looking for tastes I can’t easily recreate at home or find at another restaurant. I also make sure to not choose the same meal twice. And ever since attending Drake, late hours In my humble opinion, here are the five best Des Moines restaurants to grab a satisfying bite before or after a late night of singing your heart out, sweating through your dance outfit or while pulling an all-nighter.

The Station on Ingersoll — Courtney Guein/Little Village

The Station on Ingersoll
3124 Ingersoll Ave
Open every day 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

This is the place to go for amazing wings fried to a crisp with a choice of eight sauces, including Buffalo, hot Buffalo, barbecue, chili lime, honey garlic, firecracker and 10-spice rub. You can even mix sauces to create an explosion on your taste buds. My favorite is honey garlic mixed with hot Buffalo — not too spicy, not too sweet, but the perfect balance. Their mouthwatering chicken sandwiches are a hit every time with juicy grilled chicken ending with a delectable smokiness.

Advertisement

Star Bar
2811 Ingersoll Ave
Open Sun 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mon-Fri 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sat 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

I love Star Bar for their light ambiance suitable for a casual lunch or a formal date night. But they are great for a quick grab of fulfilling food that always leaves me with leftovers. Their speedy and smiley staff provide great service each time, and their Cajun pasta has had a hold on me since my first time eating here in 2018. But what I love most is the chicken quesadilla on their small plates menu, which is served all the way until 2 a.m. They may sound pretty basic but I assure you, the juicy, tender chicken combined with their housemade salsa will simply satisfy your hunger.

300 Burger
300 W Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy suite 170
Open Sat-Sun 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mon-Fri 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

I only eat beef occasionally, but I can definitively say 300 Burger is my favorite burger spot in Des Moines. The Caliente Burger caught my eye immediately. It’s a classic burger with a jalapeño cheese sauce. It isn’t spicy but instead filled with flavor on top of the cooked-to-perfection beef cooked to your liking. Each burger is made fresh, creating an intoxicating smell inside the dining room that will have you salivating.

University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave
Open Mon-Wed 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Th-Fri 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sat-Sun 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

This place never disappoints. I have tried the chili cheese fries, the Texas melt, smothered potatoes, country potatoes, biscuits and country gravy, and the breakfast burger—each cooked with such love, it’s hard to decide which menu item is my favorite. However, I’m leaning heavily towards the breakfast burger for its stackable flavors: egg, cheese, bacon and homemade sausage gravy. Honestly, their breakfast burger is hard to stop eating, even well after a stuffed stomach—but the thought of picking it back up later and reexperiencing each flavor again later is enticing as well.

Buzzard Billy’s
615 3rd St
Open Sun-Th 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fri-Sat 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Advertisement

Don’t know what to eat? Go to Buzzard Billy’s. They have more than enough menu items utilizing Creole and Cajun flavors. So many things sound delicious that making a decision can be difficult, which is why I go for a spread, such as the fried combo platter. You can choose three of four seafoods: catfish, tilapia, shrimp and oysters. I also love their pasta menu, though I need eeny-meeny-miny-moe to make a pick. So far, I’ve ordered the shrimp fettuccine alfredo, Cajun mac and cheese and crawfish fettuccine alfredo. All were homeruns!


[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/lv-recommends-great-plates-open-late-in-downtown-des-moines/#gf_17'> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3> <p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'> <span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/> <label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/> <label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&amp;title=&amp;description=&amp;tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>&#916;<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="192"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe> <script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){ Placeholders.enable(); }} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>