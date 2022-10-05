Little Village Eastern Iowa issue 311: October 2022

Election Day is Nov. 8, and if you haven’t heard, Iowa has some key races on the ballot. In this issue, Little Village zooms in on Deidre DeJear and Michael Franken, Democratic nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, respectively — candidates with working-class cred and platforms that poll well with Iowans, from legalizing weed to funding public schools. Left in a fundraising lurch by the Democratic Party institution, do either stand a chance against the Reynolds and Grassley war chests? Also in this issue: How to vote, one-sentence meet-the-candidates, the Black Caucus convenes and rapper Dessa finds literary paradise in Iowa. Plus! Iowa-brewed beers paired with new and classic horror films; a leering, peering look inside the new FEaST Fest and Witching Hour series; and Kiki works out some kinks with an imaginative matching game.